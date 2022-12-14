Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] moved up 58.27: Why It’s Important

Netcapital Inc. [NASDAQ: NCPL] price surged by 58.27 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Netcapital Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (“Netcapital” or the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,247,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.40 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,745,800, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on December 16, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

A sum of 35971298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 43.69K shares. Netcapital Inc. shares reached a high of $3.24 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netcapital Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

NCPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.03. With this latest performance, NCPL shares gained by 31.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for Netcapital Inc. [NCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5800, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netcapital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.81 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Netcapital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.19.

Netcapital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Netcapital Inc. [NCPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.80% of NCPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCPL stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 439,970, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 43.47% of the total institutional ownership; WINTHROP ADVISORY GROUP LLC, holding 46,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in NCPL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $36000.0 in NCPL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Netcapital Inc. [NASDAQ:NCPL] by around 549,620 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCPL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,620 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.