Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.21 billion, down -64.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 7.67% or 3.34 points to close at $46.89 with a heavy trading volume of 9652514 shares. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG).

It opened the trading session at $46.20, the shares rose to $48.12 and dropped to $45.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded -35.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 9652514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $63.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $90 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.14, while it was recorded at 44.22 for the last single week of trading, and 68.53 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $12,457 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,902,663, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,654,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $862.52 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 18.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 24,212,610 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 30,016,414 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 211,431,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,660,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,161,918 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 8,008,016 shares during the same period.