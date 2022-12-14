Market cap of The Home Depot Inc. [HD] reaches 343.10B – now what?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $332.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2022 that The Home Depot Continues Investment in Mexico With Opening of Four New Stores.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Four new stores have joined The Home Depot Mexico family recently, bringing the store count in Mexico to 133. These new stores are: Gonzalitos in Monterrey, Nuevo León; Gómez Palacio in Gómez Palacio, Durango; Lázaro Cárdenas in Guadalajara, Jalisco; and Concordia in Apodaca, Nuevo León. Local officials joined our leadership teams for board cutting ceremonies to celebrate the grand openings.

These new stores represent an investment and commitment to the communities where they are located. For instance, to celebrate the opening of the Gonzalitos store, the company donated products to Back2Back México, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of orphaned and vulnerable children and their families.

The Home Depot Inc. represents 1.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $343.10 billion with the latest information. HD stock price has been found in the range of $329.96 to $347.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 5786640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $342.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 9.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 262.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 132.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 301.31, while it was recorded at 325.12 for the last single week of trading, and 299.65 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $238,969 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.79 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.54 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,535 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 23,317,729 shares. Additionally, 1,417 investors decreased positions by around 22,270,147 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 672,274,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,862,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,022,327 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,931 shares during the same period.