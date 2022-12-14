Market cap of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] reaches 38.51M – now what?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] closed the trading session at $2.82 on 12/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.48, while the highest price level was $3.42. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Manuscript Published in Cancer Research Communications.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the publication of a manuscript discussing prostate cancer cell lines derived from African American men for precision medicine. The manuscript, titled “Novel paired normal prostate and prostate cancer model cell systems derived from African American patients,” by Dr. Mira Jung was published in Cancer Research Communications, a journal affiliated with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the premier international cancer research society.

Unique cell cultures were developed by a collaborative effort of Shuttle Pharma and Georgetown University scientists and clinicians in a “Moonshot” project funded by the NIH SBIR program to address prostate cancer health disparities in African American men. Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed solid malignancy in men. African American (AA) men are at greater risk for developing prostate cancer, and experience higher mortality rates, as compared to Caucasian American (CA) men. However, mechanistic studies to understand this health disparity have been limited by the lack of relevant in vitro and in vivo models. There is an urgent need for preclinical cellular models to investigate molecular mechanisms underlying prostate cancer in AA men. By collecting clinical specimens from radical prostatectomies of AA patients, ten paired tumor-derived and normal epithelial cell cultures were established from the same donors and cultivated to extend the growth under “conditional reprogramming (CR).”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.67 percent and weekly performance of 20.51 percent. The stock has performed 50.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -92.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, SHPH reached to a volume of 5590320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.69% of SHPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 308,137, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 61.21% of the total institutional ownership; QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, holding 39,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SHPH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $96000.0 in SHPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SHPH] by around 503,902 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHPH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 503,902 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.