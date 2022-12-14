Market cap of China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] reaches 6.90M – now what?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] price surged by 27.84 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 5, 2022 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the Acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma”, the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the Acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project.

A sum of 13137781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.27M shares. China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.15 and dropped to a low of $0.11 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

Guru’s Opinion on China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CPHI Stock Performance Analysis:

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.80. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 25.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1242, while it was recorded at 0.1167 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2264 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Pharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.67 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 364,459, which is approximately 14.318% of the company’s market cap and around 54.76% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 145,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in CPHI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly -57.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 65,937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 226,997 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 291,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,290 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 135,822 shares during the same period.