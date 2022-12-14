Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] moved up 34.63: Why It’s Important

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KSPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.24%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Kaspien Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) (“Kaspien” or the “Company”), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today reported financial results for the fiscal Third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, KSPN stock dropped by -92.30%. The average equity rating for KSPN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.63 million, with 2.61 million shares outstanding and 2.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.62K shares, KSPN stock reached a trading volume of 4958668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaspien Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

KSPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.24. With this latest performance, KSPN shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0209, while it was recorded at 0.7878 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4859 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaspien Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.46.

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

KSPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kaspien Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. [KSPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.80% of KSPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSPN stocks are: INDEPENDENT FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 716,514, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 34.49% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 36,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in KSPN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31000.0 in KSPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaspien Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KSPN] by around 80,285 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,742 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 749,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSPN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,171 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 34 shares during the same period.