Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 0.77: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, January 24th to review fourth-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:.

A sum of 9177425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.00M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $180.20 and dropped to a low of $178.308 until finishing in the latest session at $179.21.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.81. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $184.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 75.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.80, while it was recorded at 177.43 for the last single week of trading, and 173.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.65%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $326,264 million, or 70.70% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 245,340,875, which is approximately 1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 199,892,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.82 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.43 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,793 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 40,882,011 shares. Additionally, 1,592 investors decreased positions by around 50,943,612 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 1,728,739,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,820,565,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,810 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,041,705 shares during the same period.