Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Is Currently 1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.73%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 19, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson ControlsAt Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock dropped by -15.61%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.24. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.42 billion, with 688.60 million shares outstanding and 685.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 5130450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $69.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.65, while it was recorded at 66.23 for the last single week of trading, and 57.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.45%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,304 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.98 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 33,654,661 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 28,952,899 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 557,757,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,365,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,428,369 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,479,447 shares during the same period.