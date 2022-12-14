Jefferies slashes price target on Novavax Inc. [NVAX] – find out why.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $17.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in Canada for Use as a Primary Series in Adolescents.

– Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Health Canada has approved a supplement to a New Drug Submission (sNDS) for Nuvaxovid™ (COVID-19 Vaccine (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted)) (NVX-CoV2373) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as a primary series of two doses in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

“With the winter COVID-19 surge upon us, it’s more important now than ever to ensure adolescents have access to COVID-19 vaccine options, including Nuvaxovid,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “Our vaccine is developed using an innovative approach to traditional vaccine technology and may have a special role to play in adolescent vaccination based on parents’ and caregivers’ familiarity with protein-based vaccines used in other disease areas.”.

Novavax Inc. represents 78.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $16.83 to $18.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6619667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $78.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $132 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NVAX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 315 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -31.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 43.89 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $621 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,495,924, which is approximately 1.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,326,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.46 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $62.91 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 23.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,878,444 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 4,733,446 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 24,453,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,065,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,033 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,208,384 shares during the same period.