Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] Revenue clocked in at $18.70 million, down -75.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTS] price surged by 20.54 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Gritstone bio Granted Two New U.S. Patents for Self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA).

— Patents support Gritstone’s pioneering work in the application of next-generation samRNA vaccine technology in oncology and infectious disease –.

A sum of 15276301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 705.32K shares. Gritstone bio Inc. shares reached a high of $3.52 and dropped to a low of $2.78 until finishing in the latest session at $3.11.

The one-year GRTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.46. The average equity rating for GRTS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Gritstone bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Gritstone bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone bio Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

GRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.61. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gritstone bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.19 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. Gritstone bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.05.

Gritstone bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Gritstone bio Inc. [GRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 40.50% of GRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,952,760, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 5,237,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.29 million in GRTS stocks shares; and VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.07 million in GRTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gritstone bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Gritstone bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTS] by around 2,800,487 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 9,181,948 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,527,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,509,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,787 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,232,182 shares during the same period.