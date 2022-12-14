General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $82.88 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $82.88 on 12/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.93, while the highest price level was $84.90. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Boom Supersonic announces Symphony™, the sustainable and cost-efficient engine for Overture.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Boom-led collaboration brings together world-class companies across design, manufacturing, and maintenance including FTT, GE Additive, and StandardAero.

Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, today announced Symphony, a new propulsion system designed and optimized for its Overture supersonic airliner. Boom also announced that it will be teaming with three industry leaders to develop Symphony including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design, GE Additive for additive technology design consulting, and StandardAero for maintenance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.27 percent and weekly performance of -2.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, GE reached to a volume of 7644076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $88.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 108 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.64, while it was recorded at 83.23 for the last single week of trading, and 77.33 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,449 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 91,068,909, which is approximately 5.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,108,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.46 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -4.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 65,475,990 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 59,324,758 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 652,813,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,614,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,497,533 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,811,710 shares during the same period.