For MGM Resorts International [MGM], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.23 during the day while it closed the day at $37.46. The company report on November 29, 2022 that BetMGM Named American Gambling Awards Online Casino of the Year.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today that it has been named “Online Casino of the Year” by the 2022 edition of the American Gambling Awards. The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

“BetMGM is honored to be named Online Casino of the Year and we’d like to thank Gambling.com for this incredible recognition,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This award is reflective of our team’s hard work and dedication to setting a high iGaming standard. As North America’s leading iGaming operator, we remain focused on providing our customers with innovative gaming experiences, working with premier partners and providing a world-class omnichannel experience.”.

MGM Resorts International stock has also gained 0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has inclined by 10.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.41% and lost -16.53% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $14.65 billion, with 393.30 million shares outstanding and 306.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 5557057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $50.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.77, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading, and 35.13 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,832 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,442,775, which is approximately -7.712% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,695,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.19 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $680.95 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 44,244,970 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 51,447,981 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 166,782,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,475,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,316,788 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,996 shares during the same period.