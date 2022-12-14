Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -0.28: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -0.28% or -0.02 points to close at $7.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5946200 shares. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker Purchase 33,700 Shares of Fisker Inc.; CAO John Finnucan Also Purchases 450 Shares.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) CEO Henrik Fisker and CFO/COO Geeta Gupta-Fisker on Monday purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker Class A common stock.

Henrik and Geeta co-founded Fisker Inc. in 2016. The all-electric carmaker became publicly traded on the NYSE in October 2020.

It opened the trading session at $7.49, the shares rose to $7.98 and dropped to $7.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded -12.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 5946200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29448.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

There are presently around $600 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,752,473, which is approximately 3.289% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,276,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.2 million in FSR stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $53.36 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 16,872,662 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,132,619 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 51,152,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,157,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,518,706 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,959,991 shares during the same period.