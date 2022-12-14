F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is 6.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] price plunged by -1.98 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 12, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Completes Acquisition of UB Bancorp.

FNB Welcomes New Customers in North Carolina.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it successfully completed its acquisition of Greenville, North Carolina-based UB Bancorp, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Union Bank (Union).

A sum of 6193023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. F.N.B. Corporation shares reached a high of $13.23 and dropped to a low of $12.74 until finishing in the latest session at $12.87.

The one-year FNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.97. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,533 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,084,424, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,982,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.97 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $353.37 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 1.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 12,826,121 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,265,594 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 251,458,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,550,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,806,825 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,778 shares during the same period.