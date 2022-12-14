Evercore ISI lifts Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.95 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now -10.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $22.54 and lowest of $21.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.57, which means current price is +23.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 5377604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $26.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIM stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 24 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.38.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.02, while it was recorded at 21.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.98 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,777 million, or 96.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,285,767, which is approximately 0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,055,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $983.44 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -0.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 18,998,573 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 26,693,134 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 536,396,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,088,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,901 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,961 shares during the same period.