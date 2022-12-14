Dow Inc. [DOW] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $50

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $51.56 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Dow and Local Partners Collaborate To Create an Equitable Future in Spain.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, Dow understands the role it plays in ensuring the future is not only sustainable, but also equitable.

The rapid advancement of digitalization over the past few decades has impacted everyone’s lives in unprecedented ways and at an unprecedented pace – from the evolution of computer science to new mobility science technology to the way we communicate via mobile devices. This great migration has tremendous benefits for most. However, advancements in digital technologies has widened the gap for people living with learning differences. We recognized this gap and understood its role in making a change for the future.

Dow Inc. represents 714.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.55 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $51.295 to $52.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4883723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.58, while it was recorded at 50.83 for the last single week of trading, and 55.50 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $23,609 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,611,826 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 49,234,043 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 381,052,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,898,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,341 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 5,590,848 shares during the same period.