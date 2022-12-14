Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain 32.19% so far this year. What now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] traded at a high on 12/13/22, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $136.32. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Diamondback Energy Added to the Nasdaq – 100 Index.

“Diamondback is proud and excited to be included in the Nasdaq-100. We have been listed on the Nasdaq exchange since the Company went public as a small cap producer in October 2012. To achieve this honor in just over ten years as a public company is a testament to our employees and their commitment to building this Company into the significant Texas-based oil producer we are today,” stated Travis Stice, Chairman and CEO of Diamondback.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4806037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at 4.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for FANG stock reached $24.60 billion, with 176.00 million shares outstanding and 175.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, FANG reached a trading volume of 4806037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $183.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has FANG stock performed recently?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.96, while it was recorded at 133.91 for the last single week of trading, and 135.87 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 28.58%.

Insider trade positions for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $22,000 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,771,852, which is approximately 2.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,178,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 7.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 13,860,983 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 18,546,899 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 128,973,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,381,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,463,605 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 5,043,917 shares during the same period.