Citigroup lifts Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] jumped around 0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $99.89 at the close of the session, up 0.33%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Authorizes $6 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Raytheon Technologies’ (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company’s previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2021. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company’s discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now 16.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $101.96 and lowest of $99.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.02, which means current price is +24.44% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 7097370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $104.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 790.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.05, while it was recorded at 99.25 for the last single week of trading, and 93.87 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 11.38%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $118,284 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 128,948,572, which is approximately -0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,174,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.3 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.82 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,092 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 32,656,340 shares. Additionally, 1,052 investors decreased positions by around 43,876,647 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,107,604,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,137,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,822,324 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 8,770,922 shares during the same period.