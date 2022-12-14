Canaccord Genuity lifts HEXO Corp. [HEXO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 6, 2022 that HEXO Corp Announces Repayment of 8.0% Unsecured Convertible Debentures.

Repayment strengthens HEXO’s balance sheet and positions it for sustainable growth.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of HEXO’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

A sum of 5020581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.14M shares. HEXO Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1647 and dropped to a low of $0.1533 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

The average equity rating for HEXO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1767, while it was recorded at 0.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2849 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.05 and a Gross Margin at -85.88. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -558.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.15.

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 13.21% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 22,940,311, which is approximately 7.379% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 13,285,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.94 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 168.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 14,555,241 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,241,007 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 38,421,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,218,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,973 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,565 shares during the same period.