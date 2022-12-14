Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] is -72.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $7.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Bausch Health Wins DUOBRII(R) and BRYHALI(R) Patent Infringement Case.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE

DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis. BRYHALI® (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01% is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. represents 362.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.78 billion with the latest information. BHC stock price has been found in the range of $7.53 to $8.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 5336073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $1,919 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.84 million in BHC stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $143.36 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 152.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 63,024,308 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 58,781,486 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 127,032,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,837,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,196,972 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 33,396,410 shares during the same period.