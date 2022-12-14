AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $45.15 billion, up 19.45% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $70.71 during the day while it closed the day at $69.58. The company report on December 13, 2022 that AstraZeneca Awards $4M to Nonprofit Organizations to Advance Health Equity.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Now in its 2nd year, 2022 ACT on Health Equity contributions include community-based, regional and national nonprofit programming.

Contributions are part of AstraZeneca’s long-term ambition in health equity.

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also gained 1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has inclined by 18.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.41% and gained 19.45% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $213.99 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 5168830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $73.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 62.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.07 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.52, while it was recorded at 69.29 for the last single week of trading, and 63.47 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,420 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.17 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 42,865,551 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 51,551,526 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 429,013,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,430,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,376,220 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,798,679 shares during the same period.