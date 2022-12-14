AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $170

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.65%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that AbbVie Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 10th Straight Year.

AbbVie Ranked #1 in Biotech Sector on the 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that for the tenth consecutive year, it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). Additionally, AbbVie achieved the highest score in the biotech sector on the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Since AbbVie’s founding in 2013, the company has been listed on the DJSI World and DJSI North America every year.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 30.26%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.1. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $296.66 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 5050192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $159.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $162, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.46, while it was recorded at 164.91 for the last single week of trading, and 149.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.27%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $202,248 million, or 70.80% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,022,414, which is approximately 1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,960,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.91 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.77 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,425 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 49,186,559 shares. Additionally, 1,326 investors decreased positions by around 45,730,502 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,132,392,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,227,309,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,684,571 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,831 shares during the same period.