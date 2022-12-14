111 Inc. [YI] Is Currently 4.80 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] traded at a high on 12/13/22, posting a 4.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.71. The company report on December 1, 2022 that 111, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

– 111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5589692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 111 Inc. stands at 11.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.51%.

The market cap for YI stock reached $285.78 million, with 83.36 million shares outstanding and 32.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.22K shares, YI reached a trading volume of 5589692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 111 Inc. [YI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for 111 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

How has YI stock performed recently?

111 Inc. [YI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.50. With this latest performance, YI shares gained by 29.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.86 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

111 Inc. [YI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.18 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -756.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.72.

111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for 111 Inc. [YI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 10.10% of YI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YI stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. with ownership of 836,440, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.03% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 735,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 million in YI stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $2.55 million in YI stock with ownership of nearly -28.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 111 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 331,790 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 431,201 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,536,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,299,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,691 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 106,554 shares during the same period.