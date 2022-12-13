Wolfe Research lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] gained 3.91% or 2.67 points to close at $71.03 with a heavy trading volume of 5793195 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) Foundation teams up with HouseProud Atlanta for the holidays.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GNG Foundation donates $120,000 to Atlanta nonprofit organization enabling minority seniors to stay in their homes.

The home may be the heart of the holidays, but for many low-income seniors, it represents a year-round struggle to keep up with needed repairs. This year, the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation is awarding $120,000 to HouseProud Atlanta to support its mission to provide no-cost home repairs to low-income senior, veteran, and disabled homeowners.

It opened the trading session at $69.75, the shares rose to $71.11 and dropped to $69.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SO points out that the company has recorded 3.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, SO reached to a volume of 5793195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $69.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SO stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SO shares from 76 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.82, while it was recorded at 69.01 for the last single week of trading, and 71.69 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $48,537 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.62 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

800 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 28,789,689 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 36,922,920 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 617,619,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,331,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,087,766 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,956,610 shares during the same period.