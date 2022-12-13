why Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.44

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it closed the day at $2.34. The company report on December 1, 2022 that PHOENIX HYDROGEN HUB LLC PROJECT INVITED INTO PHASE II OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY $1.3 BILLION LOAN APPLICATION PROCESS.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Department of Energy Loan Program Office (LPO) has invited its Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC project loan application into Part II of its application process. The project loan application was submitted on May 26, 2022 and has now progressed through the Part I review.

The application for a loan guarantee under the Innovative Clean Energy projects solicitation could amount to up to $1.3 billion for a renewable electrolytic hydrogen production facility that could produce up to 150 metric-tons of hydrogen per day. The application process is wholly dependent on the results of the Department of Energy (DOE) review and evaluation of a Part II Application, and DOE’s determination whether to proceed.

Nikola Corporation stock has also loss -12.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has declined by -53.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.26% and lost -76.29% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.15 billion, with 438.42 million shares outstanding and 324.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.43M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 6580928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $282 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,523,620, which is approximately 7.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,933,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.3 million in NKLA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $39.87 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly -7.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 14,646,155 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,619,723 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 86,156,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,422,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,218,185 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,694,638 shares during the same period.