why KeyCorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.73

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.56 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that KeyBanc Capital Markets Completes Its 39th Transaction With the Longroad Energy Team for Three Corners Solar Project.

KeyBanc Capital Markets served as Coordinating Lead Arranger for the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The ~$200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. This represents KeyBank’s 39th transaction with the Longroad Energy team, and we are proud of our strong, long-term relationship. KeyBank N.A. and U.S. Bank served as lenders and U.S. Bank was the sole tax equity investor for the project.

KeyCorp stock is now -24.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEY Stock saw the intraday high of $17.57 and lowest of $17.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.17, which means current price is +15.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 10468890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $20, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on KEY stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 20.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $13,751 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $899.09 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,249,605 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 53,622,050 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 680,240,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,112,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,398 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,819,116 shares during the same period.