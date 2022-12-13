Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a high on 12/12/22, posting a 2.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.77. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Delta Air Lines to Host Financial Outlook and Strategic Update on Dec. 14, 2022.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will host a Financial Outlook and Strategic Update in New York on Dec. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon ET. The day will include prepared remarks from Delta’s CEO, President and CFO followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7147754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 3.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $22.12 billion, with 641.19 million shares outstanding and 638.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 7147754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $53, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On April 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 42 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 34.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.60 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $14,984 million, or 67.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,356,139, which is approximately 1.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,576,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in DAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $777.78 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 5.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 33,905,424 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 40,686,400 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 356,340,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,932,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,757,042 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,678,782 shares during the same period.