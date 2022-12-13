Wall Street Analyst Resumed iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $3.67 on 12/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.57, while the highest price level was $3.89. The company report on December 9, 2022 that iQIYI Launches World’s First Virtual Reality Game Show Memoon Player.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released the virtual reality (VR) variety game show Memoon Player with the first episode airing on Dec. 9. An iQIYI original production, Memoon Player invites viewers to join the show participants on their exciting adventure in the VR-constructed setting of “Memoon land,” a virtual space based on actual geographic regions on the Moon but created through VR technologies.

Viewers were excited about the show even before its airing, with over 1.2 million viewers indicating their interest on the iQIYI app before the show’s premiere.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.52 percent and weekly performance of 9.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.05M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 19100506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 81.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to -8.00%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $938 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 23,529,411, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 22,194,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.45 million in IQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $74.3 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 62,916,500 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 35,276,837 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 157,498,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,691,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,702,624 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,814,740 shares during the same period.