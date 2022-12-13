Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] gained 2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $42.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Marvell Extends 5nm Data Infrastructure Leadership with Launch of Secure 1.6T Ethernet PHY for Cloud and 5G Markets.

Delivers New Security Features Along with 40% Power/Bit Savings Compared to Prior Generation.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today introduced Alaska® C X9340P, a new 5nm 1.6T Ethernet PHY with 100G I/O capability, featuring built-in Media Access Control security (MACsec) and full support for Precision Time Protocol (PTP), for cloud data center and communications network applications. MACsec allows data center operators to enable hardware-based link-layer security and PTP enables Ethernet networks to support ultra-reliable timing-critical services. The X9340P and the previously announced Alaska C X93160 PHY together provide a pin-compatible, flexible platform for retiming, gearboxing, encryption and timing applications for speeds up to 800GbE.

Marvell Technology Inc. represents 852.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.50 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $41.0404 to $42.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 9323702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $63.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 41.46 for the last single week of trading, and 51.97 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 18.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $30,080 million, or 86.10% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,873,464, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,690,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.66 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -2.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 87,085,066 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 76,696,567 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 542,663,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,445,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,010,995 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 12,869,170 shares during the same period.