United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] moved up 1.55: Why It’s Important

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] traded at a high on 12/12/22, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.21. The company report on December 9, 2022 that UMC Again Leads Semiconductor Foundries in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

In its 15th straight year in the DJSI, UMC achieved the highest sustainability score among peers.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced it has once again achieved top ranking among semiconductor foundry peers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), its 15th consecutive year of inclusion in one of the most important benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. This year, UMC has been selected as a member of both the DJSI’s World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6134770 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Microelectronics Corporation stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for UMC stock reached $17.60 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 6134770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMC shares from 8.40 to 7.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has UMC stock performed recently?

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 7.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +31.96. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.19.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.95. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

Insider trade positions for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 27,220,974 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 19,839,704 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 90,160,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,221,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,269,369 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,111,038 shares during the same period.