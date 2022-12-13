Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Stock trading around $33.15 per share: What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] closed the trading session at $33.15 on 12/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.65, while the highest price level was $33.35. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Trip.com Group Announces Entry into Sustainability-linked Loan Facility Agreement.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement (the “Facility Agreement”) dated December 2, 2022 with certain financial institutions specified therein, for a US$1,488 million and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to US$1.5 billion in aggregate) (the “Facility”).

The Facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan facility in compliance with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles. As long as the Facility has not been declassified as such pursuant to its terms, its interest margin could be indexed against the Company’s performance with respect to certain specified environmental, social, and governance performance targets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.65 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 5868900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 20.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading, and 24.89 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,985 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.07 million in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $681.02 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 42,278,371 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 42,810,664 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 246,293,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,382,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,942,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,159,510 shares during the same period.