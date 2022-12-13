Stifel lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.595 during the day while it closed the day at $10.49. The company report on November 11, 2022 that MARYLAND GOVERNOR-ELECT WES MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM UNDER ARMOUR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Wes Moore has stepped down from its Board of Directors effective immediately due to his election as governor of the state of Maryland.

“On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to congratulate Wes, and thank him for his dynamic leadership as well as the significant contributions he made as a member of Under Armour’s board of directors,” said Kevin Plank, Executive Chair and Brand Chief. “We wish him well as he embarks on this next chapter as the leader of the great state of Maryland.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 8.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has inclined by 21.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.59% and lost -50.50% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $4.48 billion, with 454.32 million shares outstanding and 381.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 13313840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 4.38%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,603 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,901,026, which is approximately 3.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,347,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.49 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $97.4 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 29.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 31,847,624 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 38,220,978 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 82,717,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,786,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,143,735 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 12,008,115 shares during the same period.