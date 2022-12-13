Raymond James slashes price target on Curis Inc. [CRIS] – find out why.

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] price plunged by -15.53 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Curis Announces Additional Encouraging Clinical Data from TakeAim Leukemia Study of emavusertib (CA-4948) in Monotherapy R/R AML and hrMDS.

29% CR rate observed in R/R AML patients with FLT3 mutation.

22% CR/CRh rate observed in R/R AML with spliceosome mutation.

A sum of 7198883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 693.12K shares. Curis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.90 and dropped to a low of $0.495 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The one-year CRIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for CRIS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

CRIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7896, while it was recorded at 0.7367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1802 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Curis Inc. Fundamentals:

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Curis Inc. [CRIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 40.00% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 7,693,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.94% of the total institutional ownership; M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,482,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 million in CRIS stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.22 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly -5.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 3,454,946 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 9,352,601 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,560,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,368,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,489 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,578 shares during the same period.