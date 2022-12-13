QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell -33.72% so far this year. What now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $121.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Qualcomm AI Enables Cars, Smart Factories, and More at the Connected Intelligent Edge.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

From farms and factories, to Snapchat, the Meta Quest 2, Resident Evil 4, the AXON Body 3 and Fleet 3, the Cadillac LYRIQ, and countless cutting-edge devices and platforms, Qualcomm AI Solutions are conquering some of the world’s toughest problems.

Thanks to our powerful Qualcomm AI Engine, we can now run highly complicated neural networks solely on-device to keep your personal data local and secure. This exciting technology also allows us to scale and deploy our long-proven mobile AI innovations to wireless earbuds, smartphones, laptops, robotics, IoT, data centers, and cars – in other words, everything at the Connected Intelligent Edge.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.96 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $116.06 to $121.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 8998654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $148.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QCOM stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 220 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.96, while it was recorded at 120.00 for the last single week of trading, and 134.29 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $98,599 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.77 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,158 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 36,304,147 shares. Additionally, 1,029 investors decreased positions by around 36,831,797 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 740,317,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,453,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,519,060 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 2,087,857 shares during the same period.