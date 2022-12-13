Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently 0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $102.82 during the day while it closed the day at $102.60. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 Per Share.

Regulatory News:.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on January 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 21, 2022. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PM stock has inclined by 9.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.16% and gained 8.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PM stock reached $159.00 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 7193995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $102.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $100, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.57, while it was recorded at 102.05 for the last single week of trading, and 96.62 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.83%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122,214 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.36 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.71 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 964 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,924,130 shares. Additionally, 784 investors decreased positions by around 43,208,849 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 1,100,040,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,173,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,027,778 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,936,688 shares during the same period.