Oppenheimer slashes price target on Medtronic plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $79.73 during the day while it closed the day at $79.71. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

– The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

About MedtronicBold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Medtronic plc stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDT stock has declined by -11.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.60% and lost -22.95% year-on date.

The market cap for MDT stock reached $104.95 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 5996466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $108 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 79.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MDT stock trade performance evaluation

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.95, while it was recorded at 78.02 for the last single week of trading, and 93.52 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.55 and a Gross Margin at +62.88. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 2.94%.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86,904 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,861,994, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,998,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.7 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 63,382,222 shares. Additionally, 889 investors decreased positions by around 46,644,505 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 980,230,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,090,257,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,578,901 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 6,180,231 shares during the same period.