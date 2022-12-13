Oppenheimer slashes price target on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] – find out why.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a low on 12/12/22, posting a -0.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.98. The company report on December 12, 2022 that CNH Industrial’s new Electrification Center in Detroit, USA.

Building capabilities and staying at the forefront of an important energy shiftLondon, December 12, 2022.

CNH Industrial announced during its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, that it has opened a new technical center in the Detroit Metro area of Michigan, USA. Designed to support our growing innovation in electrification, the center will enhance CNH Industrial’s technology capabilities. This is facilitated by its proximity to a nationwide hub for electrification OEMs and suppliers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5997036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $22.04 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 5997036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $17.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $14.42 to $12.14. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.25.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,643 million, or 51.08% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.86 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $676.47 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,844,971 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 37,036,752 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 461,972,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,853,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,472 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,669,015 shares during the same period.