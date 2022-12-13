Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is 1.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 0.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $67.38 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

About Mondelēz International Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 1.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $67.43 and lowest of $66.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +23.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5976271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $71.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 88.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.32, while it was recorded at 67.47 for the last single week of trading, and 62.49 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.09%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $71,363 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,438,592, which is approximately 2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,834,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.46 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.09 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 802 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 53,506,479 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 58,552,646 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 947,046,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,059,105,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,296,444 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,498,223 shares during the same period.