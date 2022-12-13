Market cap of Weber Inc. [WEBR] reaches 2.31B – now what?

Weber Inc. [NYSE: WEBR] jumped around 1.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.01 at the close of the session, up 23.23%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Weber Inc. to Be Taken Private by BDT Capital Partners for $8.05 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Unanimously Recommended by Special Committee of the Weber Board of Directors.

Agreed Price to Deliver 60% Premium and Certainty of Value for Minority Class A Shareholders.

Weber Inc. stock is now -38.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEBR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.14 and lowest of $7.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.28, which means current price is +66.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 830.43K shares, WEBR reached a trading volume of 5436730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weber Inc. [WEBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEBR shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Weber Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Weber Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while UBS kept a Sell rating on WEBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weber Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31.

How has WEBR stock performed recently?

Weber Inc. [WEBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.62. With this latest performance, WEBR shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Weber Inc. [WEBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Weber Inc. [WEBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weber Inc. [WEBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.10. Weber Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Weber Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Weber Inc. [WEBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weber Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Weber Inc. [WEBR]

There are presently around $311 million, or 72.70% of WEBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEBR stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 25,557,718, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 2,528,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.25 million in WEBR stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $20.02 million in WEBR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weber Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Weber Inc. [NYSE:WEBR] by around 1,504,414 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 949,694 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,419,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,874,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEBR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,522 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 266,324 shares during the same period.