Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 110.73B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Boeing Donates $300,000 to Assist Indonesian Earthquake Relief Efforts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a $300,000 donation (equivalent to IDR 4.6 billion) from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those who have been impacted by the recent Indonesian earthquake.

“The damage caused by this earthquake is devastating, and Boeing stands ready to assist our Indonesian colleagues, friends and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic event,” said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. “We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to the communities hardest hit so they can begin to heal and start the rebuilding process.”.

Over the last 12 months, BA stock dropped by -9.16%. The one-year The Boeing Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.54. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.73 billion, with 596.30 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, BA stock reached a trading volume of 7963820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $191.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BA stock. On July 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 150 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.13, while it was recorded at 179.96 for the last single week of trading, and 156.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63,529 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.38 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.04 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 841 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,472,343 shares. Additionally, 871 investors decreased positions by around 17,444,266 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 304,144,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,060,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,899 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,818,981 shares during the same period.