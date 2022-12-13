Market cap of SentinelOne Inc. [S] reaches 3.38B – now what?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] price surged by 3.32 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on December 6, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 106% year-over-yearARR up 106% year-over-year.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

A sum of 5472743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. SentinelOne Inc. shares reached a high of $16.10 and dropped to a low of $15.371 until finishing in the latest session at $15.88.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.85. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $25.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.69, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,091 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.72 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $279.25 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,119,508 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 30,696,881 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 134,811,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,627,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,760,064 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,737,418 shares during the same period.