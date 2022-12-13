Market Analysts see Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] gained 8.67% on the last trading session, reaching $3.51 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Update on Recent Cybersecurity Incident.

Incident Contained and Limited to Hosted Exchange Email Business, Representing Approximately 1% of Total Annual Revenue.

Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 210.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $734.15 million with the latest information. RXT stock price has been found in the range of $2.915 to $3.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 7142246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RXT stock

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, RXT shares dropped by -40.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.84 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.44.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]

There are presently around $683 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 29,795,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.58 million in RXT stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $24.98 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 18,219,515 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,381,624 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 166,908,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,509,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,381 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,350,502 shares during the same period.