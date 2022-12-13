Market Analysts see EQT Corporation [EQT] falling to $40. Time to buy?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $36.91 on 12/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.33, while the highest price level was $37.88. The company report on November 1, 2022 that EQT Awarded Gold Standard Rating by United Nations’ Oil & Gas Methane Partnership.

Recognized for Leading Methane Reductions Program and Setting Ambitious Emissions Reduction Targets .

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) awarded the Company a “Gold Standard” rating, the highest reporting level under the initiative, in recognition of EQT’s ambitious methane emissions reduction targets and advanced commitment to accurately measuring, reporting and reducing its company-specific and site level methane emissions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.23 percent and weekly performance of -0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 8623808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $60.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $65, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on EQT stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 72 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 36.38 for the last single week of trading, and 40.34 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,607 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,624,743, which is approximately -25.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,038,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $873.14 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 78.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 66,417,955 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 50,955,683 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 251,286,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,660,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,866,774 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,674,393 shares during the same period.