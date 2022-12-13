Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] – find out why.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] price surged by 12.58 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on December 12, 2022 that 100% Clinical Benefit Rate Achieved in Phase 1b Trial Evaluating APVO436 in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for Venetoclax Treatment Naïve Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Aptevo Therapeutics Plans a Phase 2 Trial in 2H23 in Frontline and Relapsed/Refractory Patients who are Venetoclax Treatment Naïve.

Data Demonstrating APVO436 to be Safe and Well-Tolerated and Clinically Active Among AML Patients in Both Combination and Monotherapy Regimens Presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

A sum of 39272330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.65K shares. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $7.20 and dropped to a low of $3.81 until finishing in the latest session at $3.91.

The one-year APVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.28. The average equity rating for APVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

APVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.13. With this latest performance, APVO shares gained by 37.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.40% of APVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,844, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in APVO stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $0.52 million in APVO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APVO] by around 172,461 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 100,543 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 594,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 867,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APVO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,284 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 94,878 shares during the same period.