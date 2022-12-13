Jefferies lifts Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.375 during the day while it closed the day at $30.34. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Suncor Celebrates One Billion Barrels of In Situ Production.

Suncor Energy:

Suncor hit a major milestone this month as our in situ oil sands operations produced their combined one billionth barrel of oil. The milestone was 20 years in the making for our MacKay River and Firebag facilities, which began producing in 2002 and 2004 respectively. The achievement represents our commitment to ingenuity, innovation and investment in improving technology.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock has also loss -2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SU stock has declined by -3.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.33% and gained 21.21% year-on date.

The market cap for SU stock reached $41.47 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 25792119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.37, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 33.56 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 32.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,747 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 68,623,555, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,724,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.28 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 53,997,486 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 76,403,057 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 652,292,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,693,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,650,700 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 8,798,548 shares during the same period.