Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Is Currently 15.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.09%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 1 Trial Evaluating HZN-457 for the Treatment of Gout.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 1 randomized, placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of its development-stage medicine HZN-457, previously known as ARO-XDH. HZN-457 is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidate designed to treat gout by silencing liver xanthine dehydrogenase. The development of HZN-457 is part of a global collaboration and license agreement that the Company entered in 2021 with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARWR).

Gout is a serious and painful form of inflammatory arthritis that is caused by excess uric acid. In the United States, there are more than 9 million gout patients and approximately a third are treated with oral urate-lowering therapies.1,2 However, a meaningful portion of those patients do not respond sufficiently and continue to experience painful and debilitating gout symptoms.3 High uric acid levels, if left untreated or undertreated, can lead to acute and persistent inflammatory arthritis,4 bone and joint damage, exacerbate comorbidities, and severely impact patients’ lives.5 Preclinical studies suggest that HZN-457 has the potential to maintain lower uric acid levels and offer several benefits above standard of care for the treatment of gout.

Over the last 12 months, HZNP stock rose by 11.69%. The one-year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.93. The average equity rating for HZNP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.36 billion, with 230.33 million shares outstanding and 223.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HZNP stock reached a trading volume of 44446459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $111.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

HZNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 46.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.23, while it was recorded at 99.94 for the last single week of trading, and 82.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

HZNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 12.00%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,655 million, or 97.00% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,276,662, which is approximately 1.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,619,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $968.84 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 12.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 42,218,616 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 39,906,240 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 128,403,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,528,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,495,292 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 13,257,833 shares during the same period.