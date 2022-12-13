Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain 6.74% so far this year. What now?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Hecla’s San Sebastian Mine Receives Environmental and Sustainability Excellence Award.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is pleased to report that it has received the 2022 Environmental and Sustainability Excellence Award for its San Sebastian mine, located in Durango State, Mexico. The award, given by the American Exploration & Mining Association (AEMA), is in recognition of Hecla’s strong commitment to the highest environmental and sustainability standards.

“Hecla is honored to receive this important award,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla’s President and CEO. “At each of our sites, Hecla is committed to the safety of our workforce, and mining practices which minimize the impact of our operations on the environment, and respect and support the communities where we live and work. This commitment is underscored by our reclamation activities at San Sebastian where after several years of high-grade production from various open pits, our team was able to restore the land to its prior setting and community use.”.

A sum of 8826660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.65M shares. Hecla Mining Company shares reached a high of $5.60 and dropped to a low of $5.39 until finishing in the latest session at $5.57.

The one-year HL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.63. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,765,176, which is approximately 2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,930,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.69 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $233.77 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 23,272,310 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 29,209,057 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 282,696,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,178,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,308 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 11,741,642 shares during the same period.