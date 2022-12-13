Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] moved up 121.11: Why It’s Important

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ: HCTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 121.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 73.11%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Healthcare Triangle, Inc (HCTI) Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HCTI stock dropped by -83.91%. The one-year Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.67. The average equity rating for HCTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.72 million, with 36.02 million shares outstanding and 15.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 519.15K shares, HCTI stock reached a trading volume of 84260407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCTI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

HCTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.11. With this latest performance, HCTI shares gained by 91.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2519, while it was recorded at 0.1968 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6781 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Triangle Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.31.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.90% of HCTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCTI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,080,439, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.77% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 70,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in HCTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22000.0 in HCTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Triangle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ:HCTI] by around 3,212,139 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 76,973 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,296,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCTI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,195,586 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,973 shares during the same period.