Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain 101.27% so far this year. What now?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that FRO – Special General Meeting.

Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO) announces that it will hold a Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to consider and approve, among other things, the redomiciliation of Frontline to the Republic of Cyprus under the name of Frontline plc (the “Redomiciliation”).

The Meeting will be held on December 20, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. local time, at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Frontline has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), a registration statement on Form F-4 with a proxy statement for the Meeting and a prospectus containing information about the Redomiciliation that was declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2022. The final proxy statement and prospectus together with other proxy materials containing important Meeting information (the “Meeting Materials”) are being mailed to shareholders of record on or about December 6, 2022. The Meeting Materials can also be found on Frontline’s website, www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release. Frontline shareholders will also be able to obtain a free copy of the final proxy statement and prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Frontline at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock rose by 99.86%. The one-year Frontline Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.69. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.19 billion, with 222.81 million shares outstanding and 142.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 6158643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 13.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,144 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.33 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.14 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 30,258,544 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,891,171 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 46,239,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,389,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,068,506 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,817 shares during the same period.