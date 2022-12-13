For JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.55% or 2.05 points to close at $134.21 with a heavy trading volume of 8368614 shares. The company report on December 1, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Launches Digital Money Coach to Help Clients Make Smart Money Decisions.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan™ is available for free to all Chase customers and allows them to plan, save and invest in one place.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management launched Wealth Plan today, a free digital money coach that gives clients a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest, all in one place. The experience will be available for free to all 62 million digitally-active Chase customers in the top-ranked Chase Mobile app and Chase.com.

It opened the trading session at $132.40, the shares rose to $134.65 and dropped to $131.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 15.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.53M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 8368614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $142.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $126 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JPM shares from 145 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 517.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.39, while it was recorded at 132.47 for the last single week of trading, and 122.91 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $273,297 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.56 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.3 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,799 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,016,901 shares. Additionally, 1,393 investors decreased positions by around 83,481,243 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,871,839,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,337,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,927,711 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,006,935 shares during the same period.